Stellar Price Hits $0.41 (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Stellar has a market cap of $9.31 billion and approximately $1.69 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.08 or 0.00487037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00073074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007493 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00078048 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00012465 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.12 or 0.00293237 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,472 coins and its circulating supply is 22,523,179,923 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

