Stellar (XLM) Achieves Market Cap of $8.90 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 28th. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $8.90 billion and $2.29 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.85 or 0.00466441 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00069524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000929 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007439 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00075791 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00011973 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.37 or 0.00282704 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002224 BTC.

About Stellar

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,473 coins and its circulating supply is 22,523,180,026 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

