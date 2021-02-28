Stevia Corp. (OTCMKTS:STEV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Stevia Corp. (OTCMKTS:STEV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a growth of 21,450.0% from the January 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,626,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Stevia stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Stevia has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01.
About Stevia
