Stevia Corp. (OTCMKTS:STEV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Stevia Corp. (OTCMKTS:STEV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a growth of 21,450.0% from the January 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,626,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Stevia stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Stevia has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01.

Get Stevia alerts:

About Stevia

Stevia Corp., a farm management and healthcare company, focuses on developing plant breeding and agricultural methodologies. The company invests in the research and development, and IP acquisition, as well as manages propagation, nursery, and plantations. It also provides services to contract growers and other industry growers.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Stevia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.