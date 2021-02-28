Storj One Day Volume Hits $65.14 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. In the last week, Storj has traded down 26.6% against the dollar. One Storj token can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Storj has a total market cap of $157.05 million and approximately $65.14 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Storj alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00054746 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.97 or 0.00724319 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00027973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00030686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00057116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00038823 BTC.

Storj Token Profile

Storj is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,255,796 tokens. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official website is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Storj

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.