Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Shares of SSYS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.49. 2,061,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,611,952. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $56.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Stratasys during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Stratasys during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.