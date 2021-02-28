Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.80.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of SSYS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.49. 2,061,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,611,952. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $56.95.
About Stratasys
Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.
