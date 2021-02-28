Stratis (STRAX) Price Down 32.7% Over Last Week

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00002369 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $140.89 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stratis has traded 32.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000527 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00017951 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 128,728,034 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Stratis

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

