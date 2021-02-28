Streamit Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $26.00 (STREAM)

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. Streamit Coin has a total market capitalization of $6,323.70 and $26.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamit Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Streamit Coin has traded down 20.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Streamit Coin Coin Profile

Streamit Coin (STREAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 13,529,414 coins. Streamit Coin’s official message board is streamitcoin.com/#. The official website for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain based StreamIT brings an opportunity to streamers worldwide to make streaming or vlogging a full-time career and grow from it. StreamIt Video bot is designed to help many streamers and vloggers to retain viewers and build their channel. “

Streamit Coin Coin Trading

