Streamr Hits Market Capitalization of $71.16 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 28th. In the last week, Streamr has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $71.16 million and $5.03 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can currently be bought for about $0.0842 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Streamr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00054159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.17 or 0.00783225 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00031233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00029935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00057591 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00041664 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 844,634,994 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

Streamr Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.