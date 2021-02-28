Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stride’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.44. Stride reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Stride will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stride.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.73 million. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. Stride’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered Stride from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stride in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

LRN stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.05. The company had a trading volume of 452,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.65. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84.

In related news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 22,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $509,229.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of Stride stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $508,660.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Stride by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stride by 107.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stride during the third quarter worth $29,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Stride during the third quarter worth $476,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Stride during the third quarter worth $1,576,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stride (LRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.