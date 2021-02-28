StrongHands Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 18.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One StrongHands token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. StrongHands has a total market cap of $983,232.70 and $928.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000145 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

StrongHands Token Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,379,473,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,966,279,136 tokens. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

