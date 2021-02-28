Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $229.29.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $328,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,885,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Stryker by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,447,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $354,664,000 after acquiring an additional 107,246 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,132,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $91.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $250.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

