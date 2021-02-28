Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 2.4% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 28.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.8% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 25,327 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 17,254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,250. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $250.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.48 and its 200-day moving average is $223.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.29.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

