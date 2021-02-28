Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Short Interest Up 3,400.0% in February

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 3,400.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Studio City International stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,392,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,586,262 shares during the period. Studio City International comprises 30.5% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned approximately 19.59% of Studio City International worth $250,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of MSC opened at $14.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of -0.84. Studio City International has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company also operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. In addition, its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; retail space; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a 4-D Batman flight simulator; a night club; and a 5,000-seat live performance arena.

