SUN Price Tops $12.95 (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. One SUN token can now be bought for approximately $12.95 or 0.00027888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN has a market cap of $61.67 million and approximately $136.07 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SUN has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $222.46 or 0.00479016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00072456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000906 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00078273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00078432 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00053026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $216.05 or 0.00465222 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00194168 BTC.

About SUN

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,761,798 tokens. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home

SUN Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

