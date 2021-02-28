Sunbelt Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.0% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $147.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.96. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $154.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Independent Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

