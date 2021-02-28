Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,754 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Sunoco worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 11.5% in the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 580,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 216,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 2.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,206,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunoco by 28.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 83,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 18,579 shares during the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SUN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunoco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

NYSE:SUN opened at $30.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04. Sunoco LP has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Sunoco had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 1.73%. On average, analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 145.37%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

