Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) Short Interest Update

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 12,100.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SUWN opened at $0.08 on Friday. Sunwin Stevia International has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.
Sunwin Stevia International Company Profile
