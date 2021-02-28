SuperFarm (SUPER) Market Cap Achieves $126.86 Million

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002716 BTC on popular exchanges. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $126.86 million and $8.06 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.82 or 0.00363286 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00029678 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001275 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,500,000 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.