Suretly Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last week, Suretly has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Suretly has a market cap of $36,874.66 and $1,207.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suretly token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000359 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Suretly

SUR is a token. Its launch date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

