sUSD Price Tops $1.01 (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 28th. sUSD has a market cap of $143.99 million and $21.97 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00054159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $363.17 or 0.00783225 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00031233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00029935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00057591 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00041664 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD (SUSD) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

