SushiSwap (SUSHI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $690.90 Million

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and approximately $690.90 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for $15.62 or 0.00033421 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00054455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.80 or 0.00784859 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00030090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00030547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00057211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00041388 BTC.

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 201,274,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.