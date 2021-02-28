suterusu Price Tops $0.0063 (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One suterusu coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, suterusu has traded down 50.9% against the U.S. dollar. suterusu has a market capitalization of $24.04 million and $726,488.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About suterusu

suterusu (SUTER) is a coin. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,794,560,000 coins. suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

