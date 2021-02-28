Swapcoinz (SPAZ) One Day Volume Hits $1.28 Million

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Swapcoinz coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001418 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar. Swapcoinz has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and $1.28 million worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.81 or 0.00465213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00073959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000918 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00077801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00079827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00053037 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.72 or 0.00473849 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00199314 BTC.

Swapcoinz Coin Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io . Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swapcoinz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swapcoinz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

