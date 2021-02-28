Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the January 28th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37. Swedbank AB has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $19.89. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWDBY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.