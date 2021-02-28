Swipe (SXP) Market Cap Reaches $181.26 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 29.5% against the dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.11 or 0.00004550 BTC on major exchanges. Swipe has a total market cap of $181.26 million and $251.61 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00054260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.34 or 0.00792640 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00030097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00030525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00057476 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00041373 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 85,736,975 coins. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token . The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swipe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

