Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of AtriCure worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in AtriCure by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth $10,889,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth $1,698,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in AtriCure by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 518,036 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,839,000 after acquiring an additional 40,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in AtriCure by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 536,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,845,000 after acquiring an additional 35,251 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AtriCure news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $3,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,582,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,455 shares of company stock valued at $20,101,556 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

AtriCure stock opened at $65.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.76 and a beta of 1.13. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $67.01.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. AtriCure’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

