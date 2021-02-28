Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,400 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Brinker International worth $5,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EAT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Brinker International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Brinker International by 2,765.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 7.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.24.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $64,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,225.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $35,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,304 shares of company stock worth $973,046. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $68.59 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $74.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.55. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 120.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

