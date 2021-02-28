Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,400 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of Korn Ferry worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the third quarter valued at $11,786,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 20.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,250,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,256,000 after purchasing an additional 377,802 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the third quarter worth $9,526,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth $7,307,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 400.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 182,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 146,134 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $660,827.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,268,676.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KFY opened at $61.55 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.96 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average of $39.00.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.00 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

KFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

