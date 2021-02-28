Swiss National Bank Purchases Shares of 74,800 Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,640,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.09% of Shift4 Payments as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $76.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.26. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $83.60.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.69.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $495,328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

