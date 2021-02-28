Switcheo (SWTH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $547,111.00

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Switcheo has a total market capitalization of $50.02 million and $547,111.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Switcheo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Switcheo has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.86 or 0.00470759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00073718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000913 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00078677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00078555 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00053224 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.94 or 0.00466609 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.10 or 0.00194698 BTC.

Switcheo Token Profile

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,410,426,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,343,665,585 tokens. Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Switcheo

