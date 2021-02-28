Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,433,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 332,691 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.44% of Synchrony Financial worth $292,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $40.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

