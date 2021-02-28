SynLev (SYN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $108,016.00

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One SynLev token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000355 BTC on major exchanges. SynLev has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $108,016.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SynLev has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $209.22 or 0.00461883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00074703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00077000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00079761 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00052840 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.47 or 0.00473482 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00199409 BTC.

SynLev Profile

SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 tokens. The official website for SynLev is www.synlev.com . The official message board for SynLev is medium.com/@synlev

SynLev Token Trading

