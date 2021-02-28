Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.62, for a total value of $6,224,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,235,501.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $2,441,855.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,946 shares of company stock valued at $22,269,990 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS opened at $245.21 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $300.91. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.98.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.