Syscoin One Day Volume Reaches $4.92 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 28th. Syscoin has a total market cap of $81.40 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.96 or 0.00364988 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000169 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 607,323,663 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

