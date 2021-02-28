Tadpole Finance Market Cap Reaches $2.19 Million (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Tadpole Finance token can now be purchased for about $9.49 or 0.00020698 BTC on popular exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a market cap of $2.19 million and $19,379.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.65 or 0.00463719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00074896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000917 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00076875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00079312 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00053833 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.65 or 0.00481151 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00195850 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Token Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,376 tokens. The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

