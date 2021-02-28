Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Short Interest Update

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the January 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Liposome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taiwan Liposome stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Taiwan Liposome at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TLC opened at $5.34 on Friday. Taiwan Liposome has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $198.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Taiwan Liposome Company Profile

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX active drug loading technology enables the potential for reduced dosing frequency and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs to the desired site.

