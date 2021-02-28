Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Holdings Lessened by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,743 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 347.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,024,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,553 shares of company stock worth $2,942,610. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMHC opened at $27.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average is $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $31.10.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

