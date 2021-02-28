TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of TCF Financial worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TCF Financial by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in TCF Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in TCF Financial by 331.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

In other news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 11,564 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $500,258.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCF. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TCF Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

NASDAQ:TCF opened at $44.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. TCF Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $48.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.97.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $508.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.62 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.