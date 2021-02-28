Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings. Teekay Tankers posted earnings per share of $3.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 135.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.21). Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 21.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teekay Tankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Shares of TNK opened at $12.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32. Teekay Tankers has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,252,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 208,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 104,364 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,343 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. 28.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

