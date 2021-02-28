Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,466 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 770.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 415,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 368,043 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.53 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $6.30.

Several analysts have weighed in on TEF shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. New Street Research raised Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.