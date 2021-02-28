Tendies (TEND) Price Tops $0.23

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded up 27.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Tendies token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000514 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tendies has traded 21% higher against the US dollar. Tendies has a market cap of $1.75 million and $53.65 million worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $209.62 or 0.00462613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00074813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000922 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00076659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00079585 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00053412 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $213.39 or 0.00470936 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00198349 BTC.

Tendies Token Profile

Tendies’ total supply is 7,914,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,514,568 tokens. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

Tendies Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

