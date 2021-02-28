Tengasco, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) Short Interest Update

Tengasco, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 479,100 shares, a growth of 2,128.4% from the January 28th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:TGC opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.84. Tengasco has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tengasco stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tengasco, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.20% of Tengasco at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Tengasco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 174 producing oil wells, 13 shut-in wells, and 37 active disposal wells.

