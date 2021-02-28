TENT Market Capitalization Achieves $4.21 Million (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 28th. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges. TENT has a market capitalization of $4.21 million and $425,704.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded 31.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $208.40 or 0.00462483 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00075556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000922 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00076649 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00080027 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00052800 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $213.07 or 0.00472852 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00200468 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT’s total supply is 33,104,820 coins and its circulating supply is 33,027,728 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app

TENT Coin Trading

