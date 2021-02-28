Terrace Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCRRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Terrace Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCRRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a growth of 16,666.7% from the January 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:TCRRF opened at $0.02 on Friday. Terrace Energy has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.
Terrace Energy Company Profile
