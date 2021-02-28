Terracoin Trading Down 19.1% Over Last 7 Days (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $536,770.01 and $1,619.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,802.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $471.13 or 0.01006629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.33 or 0.00385304 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00030584 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002722 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000046 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

