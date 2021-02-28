TerraKRW Trading Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 28th. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $38.79 million and $26,254.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.57 or 0.00458227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00070286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000920 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00075520 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00081577 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00052143 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $199.58 or 0.00458254 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00206311 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,960,017,772 coins and its circulating supply is 43,959,288,664 coins. TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.