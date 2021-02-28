Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 277.75 ($3.63).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

In other Tesco news, insider Alison Platt acquired 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 228 ($2.98) per share, for a total transaction of £10,488 ($13,702.64). Insiders acquired a total of 4,717 shares of company stock worth $1,076,277 over the last three months.

LON TSCO opened at GBX 224.80 ($2.94) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 240.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 226.81. Tesco has a 1 year low of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 229.30 ($3.00). The company has a market cap of £17.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a GBX 50.93 ($0.67) dividend. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 15th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.92%.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

