Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 277.75 ($3.63).

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other news, insider Alison Platt purchased 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 228 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £10,488 ($13,702.64). Insiders have purchased 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,277 over the last three months.

Shares of LON TSCO opened at GBX 224.80 ($2.94) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £17.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.89. Tesco has a 52-week low of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 229.30 ($3.00). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 240.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 226.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 50.93 ($0.67) per share. This is a boost from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 15th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.92%.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

