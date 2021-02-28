Tether (USDT) Market Cap Hits $35.11 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Tether has a market cap of $35.11 billion and $103.27 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Tether token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tether alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $222.46 or 0.00479016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00072456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000906 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00078273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00078432 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00053026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $216.05 or 0.00465222 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00194168 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 35,708,167,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,054,434,546 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

Tether Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.