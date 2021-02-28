Tezos (XTZ) Price Hits $3.50 on Major Exchanges

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Tezos token can currently be purchased for $3.50 or 0.00007509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and $459.38 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00012155 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006931 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Tezos Token Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 761,597,405 tokens. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

